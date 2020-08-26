Last chance for Lake Charles residents to receive evacuation trasnport

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles is offering residents one last opportunity to be transported to Burton Coliseum to be evacuated today, Aug. 26, 2020
Citizens wishing to take advantage of this transportation should arrive at the following Lake Charles Recreation Centers within the city this morning between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.
- McMillan Park: 343 Goos St.
- Purple Heart: 4305 Avenue H
- JD Clifton Recreation: 2415 E. Gieffers St.
- Goosport/Donald Ray Stevens: 1619 Cessford St.
- Mary Belle Williams: 2009 N. Simmons St.
- Henry Heights: 801 E. School St..
- College Oaks: 3518 Ernest St.
Citizens will be taken from these locations to the Burton Coliseum where they will be evacuated to a safe location in east Louisiana.
Busses will leave these locations at 10 a.m. sharp. Social distancing and mask-wearing will be enforced.
For more information, call 491-1346.
Residents are being advised by local officials that emergency services will be unavailable to help at times during the storm. All residents under evacuation orders are advised to leave as soon as possible today.
