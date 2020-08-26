Disaster relief crews making final preps before Hurricane Laura landfall

“Now, the company has secured 9,000 workers to come in to help with this. Close to 6,000 of those workers are going to be in Louisiana. That includes line workers, folks in bucket trucks, that kind of thing, and vegetation contractors are going to be very important with a lot of tree damage. We also have folks coming in to help us assess the damage so we can know where to attack the outage,” said Phillip May, president and CEO of Entergy Louisiana.