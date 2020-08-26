BREAKING: Laura rapidly intensifies; now expected to become a cat 4 today

I know many people are planning to stay in SWLA and ride out the storm at home, and that is your right, we’re not here to argue for or against that. However, if you are staying please plan to be in your safe place BEFORE sunset Wednesday night. Take your cell phone and changer with you and keep it on the charge for as long as you have electricity. You will be able to watch our live coverage on our app, download that here: www.kplctv.com/apps . If you are staying find the most interior room in your home and go there during the worst of the storm and treat this like a tornado is occurring. Meaning you take a mattress to protect you from flying debris and wear a bicycle helmet for the same reason. Please know more than one way out of your home in case debris blocks you. I would also recommend taking a hammer or crowbar with you in case things get bad and you need to pry your way out. Finally plan on taking some snacks and water with you in the safe room, you are going to be there for a few hours. Better to be too prepared!