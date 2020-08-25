Transit system gives evacuation assistance

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - As Hurricane Laura is getting closer, people are making decisions on how to stay safe.
City and parish officials provided a way out of the area for citizens who wanted to evacuate, but who may not have had the means to do so.
It was a service many people, like Jack Albright, were thankful for.
“It’s a blessing. I don’t have transportation, so it was either walk or the city give me a bus ride, and the city gave me a bus ride,” Albright says.
Lake Charles mayor Nic Hunter addressed the transit service during a Hurricane Laura briefing.
“We realize that not everyone has the financial means to just pick themselves up and leave. We have an option for you,” Mayor Hunter says.
Those wishing to evacuate before Hurricane Laura hits could hop on a city or parish bus that brought them to Burton Coliseum, and board a bus provided by the state.
Jordan Sturlese was also thankful for the service.
“I’m glad I could use it. I don’t want to be stuck out here in the weather,” Sturlese says. “I heard it’s kind of scary to ride out a hurricane.”
The threat that Hurricane Laura poses pushed many to use this transit service.
“I mean, I was like 13 when Rita came through. We had to get up out of here. I’m from Cameron. It wiped out Cameron and all that,” Sturlese says. “It’s like Rita all over again to me.”
Another person to use the transit evacuation was Essie Chambers.
“I evacuated for Hurricane Rita, and the devastation that she had. They said that Laura’s taking the same projected path as her,” Chambers says. “I’d rather be safe than sorry.”
The ones using this service were unsure where they were going for shelter.
“They just said that they’re going to bus us out to an undisclosed location,” Chambers says.
Local officials will be tracking where citizens end up for shelter. The last bus was expected to leave at 8:30P.M on Tuesday.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.