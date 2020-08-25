SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 24, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 24, 2020.
Michael Jason Tisdel, 48, Sulphur: Contempt of court.
Ronnie Kent Banks III, 29, Vinton: Second-degree battery; contempt of court (2 charges).
Brittany Shea Lapoint, 24, Vinton: Aggravated assault; contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug; pedestrians on highways.
Adrian Elliot Tilotta, 17: Instate detainer.
Diego Guimaraes Pedro, 32, Lake Charles: Violations of protective orders.
Cody Dee Harris, 40, Sulphur: Drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Candance Marie Johnson, 37, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.
Lyniesha Beth Leasure, 22: Instate detainer.
John Clayton West, 49, Sulphur: Home invasion; battery of a dating partner; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less).
Katina Patrice Jackson, 47, Lake Charles: Issuing worthless checks under $1,000.
Santana Nicole Lebine, 34, Lake Charles: Sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug; aggravated battery; theft under $1,000.
Jimmy Kirk Loveless III, 38, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.
Shannon Rodrecous Reed Jr., 20, Lake Charles: Burglary.
Kameron Blake Rutherford, 25, Westlake: Theft under $1,000; theft of a motor vehicle worth under $25,000; first offense possession of stolen firearms; first offense illegal carrying of weapons.
Joshua Alexander Walker, 32, Lake Charles: Child endangerment; strangulation.
Billy Jack Fontenot, 42, Iowa: Contempt of court; domestic abuse.
