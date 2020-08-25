SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 24, 2020

SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 24, 2020
(Source: KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville | August 25, 2020 at 6:36 AM CDT - Updated August 25 at 6:36 AM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 24, 2020.

Michael Jason Tisdel, 48, Sulphur: Contempt of court.

Ronnie Kent Banks III, 29, Vinton: Second-degree battery; contempt of court (2 charges).

Brittany Shea Lapoint, 24, Vinton: Aggravated assault; contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug; pedestrians on highways.

Adrian Elliot Tilotta, 17: Instate detainer.

Diego Guimaraes Pedro, 32, Lake Charles: Violations of protective orders.

Cody Dee Harris, 40, Sulphur: Drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Candance Marie Johnson, 37, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.

Lyniesha Beth Leasure, 22: Instate detainer.

John Clayton West, 49, Sulphur: Home invasion; battery of a dating partner; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less).

Katina Patrice Jackson, 47, Lake Charles: Issuing worthless checks under $1,000.

Santana Nicole Lebine, 34, Lake Charles: Sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug; aggravated battery; theft under $1,000.

Jimmy Kirk Loveless III, 38, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.

Shannon Rodrecous Reed Jr., 20, Lake Charles: Burglary.

Kameron Blake Rutherford, 25, Westlake: Theft under $1,000; theft of a motor vehicle worth under $25,000; first offense possession of stolen firearms; first offense illegal carrying of weapons.

Joshua Alexander Walker, 32, Lake Charles: Child endangerment; strangulation.

Billy Jack Fontenot, 42, Iowa: Contempt of court; domestic abuse.

Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.