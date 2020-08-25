LIVE BLOG: Hurricane Laura preparations

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The latest on preparations for Hurricane Laura.
EVACUATIONS
· Calcasieu has issued a mandatory evacuation.
· Cameron has issued a mandatory evacuation.
· Allen Parish has issued a voluntary evacuation.
· Beauregard Parish has issued a voluntary evacuation.
· Jeff Davis has issued a voluntary evacuation.
CURFEWS
Calcasieu: Beginning Wednesday, 7 p.m. until 6 a.m.
5:30 p.m. Beauregard Parish opening last resort shelter Wednesday. The shelter is for Beauregard residents only.
Click HERE for details.
5 p.m. - Many businesses have already closed and some have boarded up their windows.
4:51 p.m. - Lake Charles Memorial update
Wednesday 8/26/20 & Thursday 8/27/20 Closures
Due to Hurricane Laura:
· Only Emergency Services will be available, if possible, depending on the storm
· Memorial medical personnel will be sheltering in place for those patients who require a higher level of care and cannot be discharged at this time.
· All outpatient services, procedures and surgeries have been cancelled.
· Memorial Medical Group Physician Offices will be closed.
· No visitors beginning at 8 pm, 8/25/20 and during the course of the storm.
· Friday services TBD contingent on post storm situation.
4:45 p.m. - Lake Charles Airport update
United’s last flight out is 5:45 p.m. Tuesday. American is planning for their last flight out at 8 a.m. Wednesday. The Airport will be staffed and remain open to GA and military traffic until weather conditions determine otherwise. Following the storm, airport teams will be out as soon as conditions allow to assess storm damage. Both airlines are tentatively scheduled to resume commercial service on Friday.
4:30 p.m. Calcasieu officials hold briefing on Hurricane Laura preparations.
4 p.m. - The latest from the National Hurricane Center.
