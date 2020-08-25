Lake Charles issuing precautionary boil advisory beginning at 6 p.m. Wednesday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles Water Division is issuing a systemwide precautionary boil water advisory beginning at 6 p.m. Wednesday, August 26.
City officials say the advisory is being issued as a precaution ahead of Hurricane Laura and will continue until further notice. The City of Lake Charles will notify the public once the boil advisory has been rescinded.
It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it, including making ice, brushing teeth, using it for food preparation or rinsing foods by boiling the water for one full minute in a clean container. The recommended one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. The advisory does not affect showering or bathing.
