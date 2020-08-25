HURRICANE LAURA: One-on-one with Gov. Edwards

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Gov. John Bel Edwards spoke with KPLC Tuesday, asking residents to heed local officials and to stay informed of current conditions.
He noted that wind and storm surge will create very dangerous conditions across Southwest Louisiana. The governor also asked that people “offer up a prayer for the people of Louisiana”, and that loss of life and property destruction will be minimal.
“Laura is a very strong, very large storm, currently forecast to make landfall early Thursday morning as a category 3 - a major storm. This hasn’t happened in Louisiana since Rita,” Edwards said.
He went on to say that even if the eye of the hurricane shifts westward, Southwest Louisiana will still be on the east side and see the worst impacts of the storm.
