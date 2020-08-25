City of Lake Charles offering transportation to evacuees

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles Transit System will be assisting citizens that wish to evacuate until 8 p.m. today, Aug. 25, 2020.
Anyone who wishes to take advantage of this service should go to any City of Lake Charles bus stop. Social distancing and mask-wearing is being enforced on the buses.
The buses will transport citizens to Burton Coliseum where, on arrival, citizens will be placed on a bus provided by the State to transport them to either a shelter in Alexandria and/or another safe location provided by the State.
Any citizen who wishes to evacuate in this way, but who do not need transport to Burton Coliseum, can drive their own vehicle to the complex. On arrival, they may also board the buses provided by the State.
Local officials will keep track of where the citizens are transported for sheltering.
This service is highly encouraged for any citizen who wishes to evacuate but who may not have the means to do so on their own.
Updates on city services can be found on www.cityoflakecharles.com and on www.facebook.com/LakeCharlesLouisiana.
