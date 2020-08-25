Cameron issues mandatory evacuation for all of parish

CAMERON PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Cameron Parish has issued a mandatory evacuation for all of the parish due to Laura.
The order went into place 8 a.m. Tuesday.
Sheriff Ron Johnson said Tuesday morning he’s pleased to see a lot of camping trailers gone and cattle has been steadily moved out.
“Evacuation is going very well,” Johnson said while driving through the parish. “Very quiet, not much activity.”
Johnson said people have worked on evacuating before the voluntary, and later mandatory evacuation was issued Monday for the lower parts of the parish.
“The wisest thing is for everybody to get out so everybody can work as a team on the reentry,” Johnson said. “If you stay down here and do what they call [riding out the storm], well you just present another rescue operation problem. It makes no sense to stay.”
All Cameron Parish EMS will be evacuating Tuesday at 6 p.m. with the exception of Grandlake, according to Cameron Parish Ambulance District 2 Director Rhonda Coleman.
OHSEP Director Danny Lavergne said driving conditions are expected to remain favorable until mid-day on Wednesday.
Campers/travel trailers should also be removed from the areas of evacuation. Residents will be allowed to re-enter the evacuated areas until tropical storm force winds arrive. Once this takes place, traveling is no longer safe in these areas, no one will be allowed to enter.
Read the full voluntary evacuation order below:
The Cameron Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness, using weather information from all available sources regarding Laura, is now issuing a MANDATORY Order of Evacuation as of 8:00AM on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 for ALL OF CAMERON PARISH due to Hurricane Laura.
Driving conditions are expected to remain favorable until mid-day on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. Campers/travel trailers should also be removed from the areas of evacuation.
Residents will be allowed to re-enter the evacuated areas until tropical storm force winds arrive.
Once this takes place, traveling is no longer safe in these areas, no one will be allowed to enter.
Laura is expected to make landfall as a Major Hurricane. High winds, heavy rain, high water, downed trees, and power outages are to be expected with this system.
Residents are advised to monitor their local radio and television stations, NOAA weather radio and social media for broadcast concerning a tropical storm threat or future development for Cameron Parish. For information concerning Cameron Parish please call us at 337-605-0531, or 337-775-5718, 337-775-7048. Stay alert, stay safe.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.