BREAKING: Laura continues to strengthen, landfall likely early Thursday as a major hurricane

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Hurricane Laura continues to strengthen with winds up to 90 mph and it is still moving toward the WNW at 17 mph and located about 405 miles SE of Lake Charles as of the 10 p.m. Tuesday advisory.
The National Hurricane Center official forecast now has Laura coming in ashore over Cameron Parish as a major category 3 storms late Wednesday night, sometime just after midnight with maximum sustained winds of 120 mph and gusts of up to 140 mph. And it is possible that it could strengthen more, possibly as a category 4 hurricane!
Where the exact landfall point of Laura occurs is uncertain at this time, but please do not get too focused on the exact point because that is going to change. What I expect at this point is a landfall somewhere between High Island, Texas and Pecan Island, Louisiana. That is the best we can accurately predict this far out in time; and that forecast is subject to change if something changes with the larger weather picture. Though major changes look unlikely at this point as models have been very consistent over the last 2 days.
Landfall across Southwest Louisiana’s coastline will come late Wednesday night, with the strongest winds expected to move through during the overnight hours of Thursday morning. Storm surge of 9 to 14 feet is expected as the storm moves inland across the coastline, east of where the storm makes landfall. This storm surge will likely be worse than that of Hurricane Rita and/or Ike; so if you had flooding then expect it again!
Major wind damage is also expected with this having the potential to bring even more extensive wind damage to the area compared to Hurricane Rita as it will be a strengthening storm upon landfall. You should secure things such as outdoor lawn furnishings, boats, etc. before leaving if you do evacuate.
Read this with the understanding this is based on a worst-case scenario and our weather may not be this extreme but use this for planning. Areas south of I-10 should be prepared for at least 10-20 inches of rain, this could cause freshwater flooding in low-lying areas. Storm surge of at least 10 to possibly 15 feet above the ground at the coast east of the landfall point. This will also cause any inland waterways to flood and those levels will likely be greater than what occurred during Hurricane Rita and or Ike, whichever was worse in your area. Please at least use that flooding as a judge for your individual planning purposes; if you flooded then it is reasonably possible that it could happen this time. Now that is based on the worst-case scenario and that may not happen. Wind speeds could be well over 120 mph with gusts in excess of 140 mph.
Areas north of I-10 will be less susceptible to flooding due to surge except in a few areas along the Calcasieu River or other main waterways. Rainfall in excess of 10-15 inches could easily cause freshwater flooding, especially in low-lying areas. Winds could be in excess of 90 mph with gusts over 100 mph, especially areas closer to the center of circulation.
I know many people are planning to stay in SWLA and ride out the storm at home, and that is your right, I’m not here to argue for or against that. However, if you are staying please plan to be in your safe place BEFORE sunset Wednesday night. Take your cell phone and changer with you, and keep it on the charge for as long as you have electricity. You will be able to watch our live coverage on our app, download that here: www.kplctv.com/apps . If you are staying find the most interior room in your home and go there during the worst of the storm and treat this like a tornado is occurring. Meaning you take a mattress to protect you from flying debris and wear a bicycle helmet for the same reason. Please know more than one way out of your home in case debris blocks you. I would also recommend taking a hammer or crowbar with you in case things get bad and you need to pry your way out. Finally plan on taking some snacks and water with you in the safe room, you are going to be there for a few hours. Better to be too prepared!
Continue to follow us here at KPLC for more details as they become available. And please do not panic, panicking never helps a situation. Remain calm and we will get through this together.
Please know that this is a very serious situation for Southwest Louisiana. Expect prolonged power outages along with all the other issues that arise due to an extended lack of power. This storm will have a huge impact on our area for the weeks and months to follow. Hurricanes are something our area has dealt with before, but if you’ve been through major storms in the past, you know it can take quite some time to get back to normal. Continue to follow our updates today for any shifts in the projected track of the storm, but also don’t pay close attention to any minor adjustments in the track as impacts will be felt well outside of the storms center.
