Allen Parish issues voluntary evacuation order

Allen Parish is now under a voluntary evacuation order. The Parish encourages its residents to seek shelter outside of the hurricane impact area.
Further, the Police Jury office will close at noon today (8-25-20) and a decision to reopen will be made based on the prevailing conditions.
Road crews will remain active and will work to reopen roads as soon as weather conditions are safe and allow.
For the time being dumpsites will be open on Friday and Saturday from 8 am to 4 pm. A decision on additional open days will be made at the end of this week.
Curbside pickup will be postponed on Thursday 8-27 and Friday 8-28 of this week. Normal route will resume on Monday 8-31.
For emergency services, please contact 911.
Be safe Allen Parish.
