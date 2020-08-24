Voluntary evacuation issued for Beauregard residents in low-lying areas, mobile homes, travel trailers

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Beauregard Parish officials have issued a voluntary evacuation for residents living in low-lying areas and those living in mobile homes or travel trailers as Laura threatens the Louisiana coastline.
The voluntary evacuation was issued Monday by the Beauregard Parish Unified Command Group, which includes officials with the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office, Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, Beauregard Parish Police Jury, Town of Merryville, City of DeRidder and Beauregard Parish School Board.
Beauregard officials are encouraging those evacuating to seek shelter with friends and family, if possible, outside of the impact area.
Beauregard officials say there will be a period of time during the storm — up to 72 hours — when emergency officials will not be able to assist them.
