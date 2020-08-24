TRACKING THE TROPICS: Marco weakens as focus is on Laura set to bring major impacts to SW Louisiana

Be note that this is a very serious situation for Southwest Louisiana. Expect prolonged power outages along with all the other issues that arise due to an extended lack of power. This storm will have a huge impact on our area for the weeks and months to follow. Hurricanes are something our area has dealt with before, but if you’ve been through major past storms in the past, you can it can take quite some time to get back to normal. Continue to follow our updates today for any shifts in the projected track of the storm, but also don’t pay close attention to any minor adjustments in the track as impacts will be felt well outside of the storms center.