TRACKING THE TROPICS: Marco weakens as focus is on Laura set to bring major impacts to SW Louisiana

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Our weather today will cooperate for those last-minute preparations underway as we gear up for major weather impacts later this week associated with Hurricane Laura’s approach to Southwest Louisiana Wednesday night. Any preparations should be finalized by tomorrow night, with further announcements expected today and Tuesday from local officials regarding evacuations if they do become necessary farther inland. In the meantime, we’ll deal with some minor impacts from a much weaker Marco that moves across our coastline Tuesday as a tropical depression while finalizing though preparations.
The good news is that Marco is much weaker this morning and should not pose any threat to Southwest Louisiana other than we may see a little more rain at times on Tuesday but winds are much weaker and any storm surge nor flooding will be a concern. The winds will be weak enough that our area should also dodge any threat of power outages through Tuesday night as the winds continue to quickly diminish by the time Marco moves across our side of the state.
By Tuesday night, you should have your preparations finalized for Laura which should include some preparations to protect your home, pick up any loose items outside that will get blown around and could become projectiles, make sure boats are secured, and be prepared to evacuate if told to do by local officials. This storm has the potential to rival Rita with a storm surge of 10 to 15 feet likely along areas east of where it makes landfall. There is also the possibility to strengthens to greater than category two prior to landfall and will be strengthening upon arrival, instead of weakening as it gets closer to our coastline.
Be note that this is a very serious situation for Southwest Louisiana. Expect prolonged power outages along with all the other issues that arise due to an extended lack of power. This storm will have a huge impact on our area for the weeks and months to follow. Hurricanes are something our area has dealt with before, but if you’ve been through major past storms in the past, you can it can take quite some time to get back to normal. Continue to follow our updates today for any shifts in the projected track of the storm, but also don’t pay close attention to any minor adjustments in the track as impacts will be felt well outside of the storms center.
