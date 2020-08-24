Thursday’s Astros-Angels game moved to Tuesday due to Tropical Storm Laura

HOUSTON, TX (Astros Communications)- Major League Baseball announced today that Thursday’s (Aug. 27) game between the Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Angels at Minute Maid Park in Houston will be played on Tuesday as part of a doubleheader beginning at 3:05 p.m. In addition, Wednesday’s game, which was originally scheduled for 8:10 p.m., will be moved up to a 12:10 p.m. start.