Thursday’s Astros-Angels game moved to Tuesday due to Tropical Storm Laura

HOUSTON, TX (Astros Communications)- Major League Baseball announced today that Thursday’s (Aug. 27) game between the Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Angels at Minute Maid Park in Houston will be played on Tuesday as part of a doubleheader beginning at 3:05 p.m. In addition, Wednesday’s game, which was originally scheduled for 8:10 p.m., will be moved up to a 12:10 p.m. start.
The changes were made as a result of the potential impact that Tropical Storm Laura, which is currently projected to become a hurricane upon landfall, may have on the Gulf Coast.
ASTROS BROADCAST SCHEDULE
All games scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday will be carried live by AT&T SportsNet SW and SportsTalk 790.
