Sheltering efforts adapt to COVID-19

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Keeping members of the community safe from storms is a top concern for city officials and service organizations.
Finding places for people to shelter is difficult enough, but with COVID-19 still in play, the situation is even tougher. That’s why Red Cross is changing up the way they provide sheltering.
Katy Sandusky with the Red Cross says one change is non-congregate shelters.
“We say we prioritize non-congregate sheltering. That’s for smaller responses. That is in the form of hotel rooms, and dormitory style housing,” says Sandusky. “If we have a larger population that is displaced, we may have to move to a congregate sheltering model, but it’s still going to look a little bit different than past years. Red-Cross-run shelters will have more shelters with less people in them. We’ll of course be following all CDC guidelines.”
She also shares how to stay up to date on the latest shelter information.
“We’re past the part of building your kit, so hopefully everybody has their kit together. You’ve had your conversations with your loved ones, and now it’s really about staying informed of how this storm is changing. Downloading the Red Cross Emergency app, and that includes any information about sheltering, emergency alert updates, and just a lot of great information as this storm shifts. I really encourage everyone to really pay attention to any kind of evacuation orders. If there is a mandatory evacuation order, you still need to listen to that, even in a COVID-19 environment.”
Sandusky says they will also be doing health screenings to make sure anyone exposed to the Coronavirus or showing symptoms is quarantined in a separate area, and she urges people to not become complacent as Tropical Storm Laura approaches.
“It’s really important to not get that storm fatigue, where you’re not taking things seriously and you’re not paying attention. This storm does have the potential to have a lot of impact. It’s really important that we stay vigilant at staying informed.”
Sandusky recommends having masks, hand sanitizer, and other items in your emergency kit to protect from Coronvirus spread.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.