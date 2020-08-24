Hospitals prepare for Laura amid pandemic

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - While taking care of current coronavirus patients and bracing for more, hospitals across Southwest Louisiana are also preparing for a potential surge of patients ahead of Laura.
Candice Thibodeaux, emergency services clinical director for CHRISTUS Ochsner SWLA, said a drop in coronavirus numbers put hospitals in a slightly better position to prepare for the upcoming storm.
“Fortunately our numbers for the region are trending down,” Thibodeaux said. “We’re absolutely not where we need to be, but our hospitalization rates have begun to stabilize and are actually declining for COVID patients and we have an appropriate amount of beds here for COVID patients and for non-COVID patients.”
As a result, Thibodeaux said they’re prepared on all fronts.
“I know for certain that Christus Health is prepared to house an increase of patients whether they are experiencing COVID symptoms or whether they are experiencing any ailment, we are definitely prepared from a capacity standpoint to admit patients, before, during, and after the storm.”
The health system is continuing operations as normal and has a shelter-in-place procedure planned for all current patients.
“All of those patients will be safely discharged if possible to their relatives and any patients that are needing to have continued hospitalizations during that time, we will continue to shelter the patients in time,” Thibodeaux said. “At this point, we feel more than adequate with medical supplies, personnel, and room capacity to keep our patients here safe and we have no plans at this point to evacuate patients.”
Other hospitals in the region are following a similar procedure.
CHRISTUS Ochsner is expecting a usual patient surge as a result of the storm, but whether that’ll translate in having more or fewer coronavirus patients, they’re unsure of at this time.
