FIRST ALERT WEATHER: School closures list

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA, La. (KPLC) -School closures announced ahead of tropical storms Marco and Laura.
Allen Parish - Closed Tuesday, Aug. 25 through Friday, Aug. 28.
Calcasieu Parish - Closed through Wednesday, Aug. 26
Cameron Parish - Closed through Wednesday, Aug. 26.
Charter schools - Lake Charles College Prep, Southwest Louisiana Charter Academy, and Lake Charles Charter academy closed through Friday, Aug. 28.
Diocese of Lake Charles - Closed through Wednesday, Aug. 26.
Jeff Davis - Closed through Friday, Aug. 28.
McNeese - Classes online through Friday, Aug. 28.
SOWELA - Closed through Wednesday, Aug. 26.
OTHER SCHOOLS
Avery James School of Cosmetology closed through Wednesday, Aug. 26.
Bishop Noland Episcopal Day School closed through Thursday, Aug. 27.
Glad Tidings Preschool closed through Wednesday, Aug. 26. Decision about rest of week to be made Wednesday afternoon.
University United Methodist Day School closed through Wednesday, Aug. 26.
ALLEN PARISH
Allen Parish schools will be open Monday. A make a decision about the rest of the week will also be made Monday.
BEAUREGARD PARISH
All Beauregard Parish schools will be open Monday. Decisions regarding the rest of the week will be based on further advisories.
CALCASIEU PARISH
The Calcasieu Parish School Board has announced that schools will be closed Monday, August 24, through Wednesday, August 26.
The closures are due to the threat of tropical storms Laura and Marco.
All virtual learning will also be canceled during this time.
The CPSB say families can expect an update on the status of schools for the remainder of the week no later than 5 p.m. on Wednesday.
The CPSB says future updates will be given via phone calls, the CPBS website and social media pages.
CAMERON PARISH
The Cameron Parish School Board announced that schools will be closed Monday, August 24, through Wednesday, August 26.
Both face-to-face and virtual students will be out according to the school board.
CPSB says they will make an official announcement about the remainder of the week on Wednesday afternoon.
All CPSB employees are asked to report to their designated locations/schools tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. to complete final preparations for the approaching storms.
The school board says parents may pick up their child’s electronic device from their school between 8:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. tomorrow.
