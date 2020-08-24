Calcasieu Parish transportation sites to shelters

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish has announced pickup sites for residents who need transportation to shelters outside of the hurricane risk area.
Residents should report to these sites between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug 25.
- Bell City: Fire Station - 8141 Galley Road
- DeQuincy: Southeast corner - Highway 27 and Highway 12
- Carlyss: Stine Parking Lot - Highway 27 South
- Iowa: High School Stadium Parking Lot
- Moss Bluff: Tractor Supply - 181 HWY 171
- Starks: VFW - Highway 12
- Sulphur: Kroger Parking Lot - Beglis Parkway
- Vinton: Truck Stop - 2nd Exit
- Westlake: Recreation Center - Sampson Street
Parish Transit buses will stop at each location hourly through the day.
City of Lake Charles buses will be running regular routes and will pick up evacuees at city bus stops.
Any person unable to get to a pickup location may call 211 to request assistance with transportation.
Residents with questions may call 721-3800 or 211 for information.
The evacuation sites will later be determined by the state.
