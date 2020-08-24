Calcasieu officials recommend voluntary evacuation

“I’ve heard people in past storms that stayed and said I’ll never do that again and I’ve had people that left and came back and their home was fine and said I’m not leaving next time,” Mancuso said. “Ultimately that’s going to be your choice and we’re going to be here for you, but there will be a time where your public safety people - like the sheriff’s office, and ambulances and hospitals - will shut down momentarily, so think about those things.”