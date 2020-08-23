State offices close in 35 parishes

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne has announced that state offices will be closed in 35 parishes on Monday, Aug. 24.
The announcement comes due to the threat of tropical storms Laura and Marco.
The following state offices will be closed:
· Acadia
· Allen
· Ascension
· Assumption
· Beauregard
· Calcasieu
· Cameron
· East Baton Rouge
· East Feliciana
· Evangeline
· Iberia
· Iberville
· Jeff Davis
· Jefferson
· Lafayette
· Lafourche
· Livingston
· Orleans
· Plaquemines
· Pointe Coupee
· St. Bernard
· St. Charles
· St. Helena
· St. James
· St. John the Baptist
· St. Landry
· St. Martin
· St. Mary
· St. Tammany
· Tangipahoa
· Terrebonne
· Vermilion
· Washington
· West Baton Rouge
· West Feliciana
Agency heads are responsible for determining essential personnel who should remain on duty, report for duty or report to alternate work sites as necessary.
The office closure applies to all nonessential employees who work in the affected parishes, including those authorized to work from home due to COVID-19.
