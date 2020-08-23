SOWELA closed through Wednesday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - SOWELA Technical Community College has announced the closure of all on-campus and clinical classes through Wednesday, August 26.
SOWELA says they made the decision in anticipations of Hurricane Marco and tropical storm Laura.
All campuses will be closed, but online and hybrid classes will continue using the learning management system, Canvas.
SOWELA says they plan to reopen campuses and resume classes on Thursday, August 27.
For more information visit www.sowela.edu.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.