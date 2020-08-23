Red Cross prepares for upcoming hurricanes

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - As both Laura and Marco develop, organizations like the Red Cross are already in preparation for what the storms may bring.
“It’s very overwhelming immediately but the recovery journey is long, so we’re with them for 30 days and then if they need it for longer, making sure they have access to different resources”
Katy Sandusky, regional communications manager for the Red Cross, explained conversations surrounding hurricane support start from the beginning of hurricane season.
“We will work with the government partners and community partners to understand what the needs are during the hurricane,” Sandusky said. “Then after the hurricane, if there are any kinds of damages, we’ll go out into the community and assess those damages and help people impacted, getting those immediate needs met.”
With the tracks and information on the storms constantly changing, Sandusky recommends people start preparing, while keeping the pandemic in mind.
“In that emergency kit, you have all your usual items, but we also want people to also have face coverings, hand sanitizers, disinfecting wipes,” Sandusky said. “When you’re having those conversations of if you do have to evacuate, and you typically go to friend’s and family member’s houses, making sure you’re doing your own health screenings, and asking people if they’ve been exposed and perhaps, staying with people who are less at risk for COVID-19.”
She explained that sheltering will most likely look completely different this year.
“We are using hotels or dormitory-style housing to help people that are displaced by any kind of disaster,” Sandusky said. “Now, if we have a larger group of people that are being displaced, we may have to move back to a congregate sheltering model, but it will still look different than it has in past years. So, we are going to have more shelters with less people in them.”
