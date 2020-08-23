Laura and Marco on a dual track toward Louisiana with landfall 48 hours apart

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - As of Sunday morning, we’re tracking two storms, both of which could impact Louisiana about 48 hours apart with Marco in the Gulf and Laura headed toward the Gulf by Monday. Both storms are likely to be hurricanes, with Laura the stronger of the two hurricanes that will impact the state by Wednesday.
The National Hurricane Center keeps the track and impacts away from Southwest Louisiana with Marco making landfall Monday along the Southeast Louisiana coastline as a category one hurricane.
Unfortunately, a westward shift in the track overnight brings a greater potential for impacts to be felt from Laura by Wednesday, with an even stronger hurricane making landfall somewhere along the South Louisiana coastline.
As Marco moves inland Monday, much of the media focus will be given to its impacts to Southeast Louisiana, particularly the New Orleans area, but we need to be concerned about Laura’s organization and initial location once in the Gulf tomorrow, even as Marco makes landfall and takes the spotlight. Where Laura emerges in the Gulf will be key to where it could make landfall by Wednesday, and there is still a high level of uncertainty where that will be.
The National Hurricane Center’s track shows a cone of uncertainty that includes most of South Louisiana and even extends into Southeast Texas which still leaves a considerable amount of adjustment likely to the track.
Even the experts at the National Hurricane Center are having a significant challenge with the forecast by the width of the cone that shows all the possible landfall points with Laura. That said, we need to start preparing more today in Southwest Louisiana for potential impacts as we are now 3 days away, as of Sunday, from seeing the possibility of a stronger category 2 or greater hurricane impacting South Louisiana by as early as Wednesday evening.
With regards to Marco, the remnants of what will likely be a tropical depression will make its closest approach to Southwest Louisiana during the day Tuesday, so while it may be a little breezier, rain amounts stay minimal as the bulk of the rain stays to the right of where it makes landfall. Tuesday night into Wednesday morning should be relatively calm before we begin to see impacts from Laura.
The track that Laura takes is still in question, but on the current course predicted by the National Hurricane Center, impacts will begin to ramp up Wednesday evening as the storm is forecast to make landfall by late Wednesday night, sometime closer to midnight, near Vermilion Bay.
If Southwest Louisiana remains on the west side of the center, we won’t have to worry about surge, but we could be in close enough proximity to have some wind damage, heavy rain with the possibility of inland flooding.
If the storm moves farther west and Southwest Louisiana sees the right front side of the storm, we’ll have significant storm surge flooding, inland flooding, a higher tornado risk, and stronger winds gusts. Therefore, it’s very important to know exactly where it will make landfall before we can nail down those exact impacts but soon enough now that we need to start preparing regardless!
Laura will be a close call for Southwest Louisiana but is not the first time our area has seen impacts from a category 2 or greater hurricane. The added concerns from the COVID-19 pandemic means you don’t want to wait until the last minute to make storm preparations, so go over your hurricane preparedness plan now, be ready to evacuate if called upon to do so, especially if you live in a coastal parish or even a flood prone area farther inland. Most importantly, stay informed with any changes to the forecast track and intensity that will occur over the next couple of days regarding Laura.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.