Laura and Marco on a dual track toward Louisiana with landfall 48 hours apart

Laura will be a close call for Southwest Louisiana but is not the first time our area has seen impacts from a category 2 or greater hurricane. The added concerns from the COVID-19 pandemic means you don’t want to wait until the last minute to make storm preparations, so go over your hurricane preparedness plan now, be ready to evacuate if called upon to do so, especially if you live in a coastal parish or even a flood prone area farther inland. Most importantly, stay informed with any changes to the forecast track and intensity that will occur over the next couple of days regarding Laura.