LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Former Barbe Buc Wade LeBlanc got the start on Sunday in Baltimore’s game three against the Red Sox and ended up exiting in the first inning due to left elbow discomfort, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports. Before leaving, he recorded two outs. He also gave up a home run and a base hit.
The Orioles probably won’t offer a timeline for LeBlanc’s return to action, but it’s likely that the southpaw will head to the injured list.
LeBlanc was replaced by Tom Eshelman on Sunday.
