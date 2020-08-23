Gov. Edwards to hold two news conferences on Tropical Storms

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards will be holding two news conferences on Sunday, Aug. 23 about the state’s plans regarded to Tropical Storms Marco and Laura.
Gov. Edwards is scheduled to hold the news conferences at 11:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. WAFB will live stream the news conferences.
Both storms are expected to impact Louisiana within 48-60 hours of each other.
On Friday Gov. Edwards declared a state of emergency and on Saturday he requested federal emergency declaration ahead of the storms.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.