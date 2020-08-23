FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A nice end to the weekend, all eyes on Laura and Marco as they approach

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A nice end to the weekend as we have see plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures with highs reaching the lower 90′s. Rain chances remain low this evening and we can expect that to continue through the rest of this evening.
Moving through the rest of this evening we can expect to see nice conditions with plenty of sunshine, so if you are heading out to may go for a walk or a swim things are looking just fine. Temperatures will slowly fall through the evening back into the lower and middle 80′s before we reach the upper 70′s late evening. As we head into Monday morning we can expect to see temperatures into the lower and middle 70′s, which is another nice start to the day with a few clouds around. We can also expect to see sunshine even though we are tracking a Hurricane not too far off to the south and east. As we move through the afternoon and evening we can expect breezy conditions at times, but overall a afternoon filled with partly cloudy skies. Highs will reach the lower 90′s for the afternoon and by then we could see a few isolated showers and storms moving into the region. The exact track of Marco will dictate how much rain we could see, because if it does turn a little more westward then it could bring more rain to our area.
Overall, impacts from Marco at the time are low and our attention then becomes Laura as the track is further to the west as of this afternoon and will be something to watch as we go into the next 24-48 hours. This storm could bring higher impacts to Southwest Louisiana meaning stronger winds as well as more rain. A lot can change with this and more than likely will, but this will be as we move into late Wednesday and on Thursday. Highs during the afternoon drop back into the upper 80′s through Friday as we see higher rain chances and will be focused on the tropics.
As we head into the end of the week and into next weekend things in the tropics will quieten down, but our overall rain chances will remain elevated. Highs slowly rebound back closer to 90, but we will continue to see afternoon storm chances. So as of now, continue to prepare for potential impacts from two tropical systems. Don’t wait around to prepare, go ahead and do it now in case the scenario plays out as it is right now. The 7Stormteam will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide the latest updates.
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
