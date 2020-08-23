FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A nice end to the weekend, all eyes on Laura and Marco as they approach

Moving through the rest of this evening we can expect to see nice conditions with plenty of sunshine, so if you are heading out to may go for a walk or a swim things are looking just fine. Temperatures will slowly fall through the evening back into the lower and middle 80′s before we reach the upper 70′s late evening. As we head into Monday morning we can expect to see temperatures into the lower and middle 70′s, which is another nice start to the day with a few clouds around. We can also expect to see sunshine even though we are tracking a Hurricane not too far off to the south and east. As we move through the afternoon and evening we can expect breezy conditions at times, but overall a afternoon filled with partly cloudy skies. Highs will reach the lower 90′s for the afternoon and by then we could see a few isolated showers and storms moving into the region. The exact track of Marco will dictate how much rain we could see, because if it does turn a little more westward then it could bring more rain to our area.