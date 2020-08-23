Cameron Parish schools to be closed through Wednesday

CAMERON PARISH, La. (KPLC) - The Cameron Parish School Board announced that schools will be closed Monday, August 24, through Wednesday, August 26.
Both face-to-face and virtual students will be out according to the school board.
CPSB says they will make an official announcement about the remainder of the week on Wednesday afternoon.
All CPSB employees are asked to report to their designated locations/schools tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. to complete final preparations for the approaching storms.
The school board says parents may pick up their child’s electronic device from their school between 8:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. tomorrow.
