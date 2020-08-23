Cameron issues voluntary evacuation for lower portions of parish

CAMERON PARISH, La. (KPLC) - With two tropical systems in the Gulf of Mexico, Cameron Parish has issued a voluntary evacuation for the lower parts of the parish.
The order goes into place at 6 p.m. Sunday.
The voluntary evacuation includes the communities of Johnson Bayou, Holly Beach, Cameron, Creole, Grand Chenier and Big Lake and areas south of Kelso Bayou Bridge in Hackberry.
The parish is also advising residents who live in areas prone to flooding to also take all preliminary precautions and finalize evacuation preparation plans.
Read the full voluntary evacuation order below:
The Cameron Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness, using weather information from all available sources, is now issuing a Voluntary Order of Evacuation as of 6:00PM on Sunday, August 23, 2020.
This includes the lower Parish communities of Johnson Bayou, Holly Beach, Cameron, Creole, Grand Chenier and Big Lake and areas south of Kelso Bayou Bridge in Hackberry. We also advise residents of Cameron Parish who live in an area not listed, that are prone to flooding, to also take all preliminary precautions and finalize their evacuation preparation plans at this time due to Tropical Systems Laura and Marco.
Campers/travel trailers should also be removed from the areas of evacuation.
Tropical Storm Force Winds are expected to begin coming onshore as early as Monday evening.
Residents will be allowed to re-enter the evacuated areas as long as conditions permit. Once it is determined that traveling is no longer safe in these areas, no one will be allowed to enter. Please stay apprised to all weather and news outlets as this may turn to a mandatory evacuation order.
This action is an extended evacuation timeline due to the unusual event that consists of 2 tropical systems that will likely be impacting our area within 24-36 hours of each other according to current forecasts. We could possibly experience sustained tropical storm force winds for 3 consecutive days which will inhibit traveling.
Localized heavy rains, high water, downed trees, and power outages are to be expected with this system. These conditions are likely to continue through next week.
Once the Cameron Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness determines that the threat has passed and road ways are determined passable, the evacuation order will be lifted and residents will be allowed to re-enter.
Residents are advised to monitor their local radio and television stations, NOAA weather radio and social media for broadcast concerning a tropical storm threat or future development for Cameron Parish.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.