Cameron issues mandatory evacuation for lower portions of parish

CAMERON PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Cameron Parish has issued a mandatory evacuation for the lower parts of the parish.
The order went into place at 1 p.m. Monday.
The mandatory evacuation includes the communities of Johnson Bayou, Holly Beach, Cameron, Creole, Grand Chenier and Big Lake and areas south of Kelso Bayou Bridge in Hackberry.
The parish advises residents who live in an area not listed and prone to flooding to take all preliminary precautions and finalize evacuation preparation plans at this time due to Tropical System Laura.
Read the full voluntary evacuation order below:
The Cameron Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness, using weather information from all available sources, is now issuing a MANDATORY Order of Evacuation as of 1:00PM on Monday, August 24, 2020.
This includes the lower Parish communities south of the Intracoastal Waterway of Johnson Bayou, Holly Beach, Cameron, Creole, Grand Chenier and Big Lake and areas south of Kelso Bayou Bridge in Hackberry.
We also advise residents of Cameron Parish who live in an area not listed, that are prone to flooding, to also take all preliminary precautions and finalize their evacuation preparation plans at this time due to Tropical System Laura.
Driving conditions are expected to remain favorable until mid-day on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. Campers/travel trailers should also be removed from the areas of evacuation.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.