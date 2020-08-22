SWLA mourns loss of ‘Poddy’ Champeaux

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Lake Area is mourning the loss of a local legend today with the passing of Rosalie Marie “Poddy” Leveque Champeaux.
Champeaux was known in the Lake Area for her countless community service undertakings.
Champeaux died on Saturday, August 22, 2020.
For all of her accomplishments in SWLA, she was best known for her role as director of the Children’s Miracle Network at CHRISTUS Ochsner St. Patrick.
Champeaux was key in the hospital being chosen as a location for the Children’s Miracle Network.
In a 2008 interview after being named Times of Southwest Louisiana’s Person of the Year, Champeaux said, “Starting the Children’s Miracle Network at CHRISTUS St. Patrick Hospital in 1987, was one of the greatest, rewarding, significant and memorable experiences of my life.”
