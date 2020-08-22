SATURDAY MORNING UPDATE: Tropical Storm Laura remains weak near Puerto Rico,; Tropical Storm Marco only slightly stronger near the Yucatan Peninsula

It is still too early to know for certain where either tropical storm will go and how strong they would be. There should be more clarity by Sunday, but it could take longer, especially with Laura dealing with so much land interaction over the Caribbean through this weekend. Laura will end up being the storm SW Louisiana likely has to deal with, and that means we have another 24 to 48 before it arrives versus the timing of Marco. Please don’t get too focused on any one particular computer model forecast as those will continue to change. It in much better to look at all the models as a whole and watch for trends.