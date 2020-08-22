SATURDAY MORNING UPDATE: Tropical Storm Laura remains weak near Puerto Rico,; Tropical Storm Marco only slightly stronger near the Yucatan Peninsula

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Through the upcoming weekend, the weather continues to cooperate, so use this time to tidy up any loose objects around your home, make any necessary preparations to get ready for possible tropical impacts into next week. But most of all, do NOT panic! We are not the point of needing to panic or worry too much, at least not yet...
Tropical Storm Marco is slightly stronger as of the 7:00 AM advisory with winds up to 50 mph and continues to move a nearly the same forward speed to the NNW at 12 mph. The forecast calls for Marco to move near or perhaps just offshore of the Yucatan coast through tonight before emerging into the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday.
There has no major shift track or intensity overnight, with the closet pass to Southwest Louisiana arriving Monday night before bending toward the Texas coast with a landfall likely south of the Houston area sometime Tuesday.
Some computer models continue to insist that Marco may stay far enough away from SWLA for no impacts, although increasing tropical rains Monday evening are the most likely impact at this point.
Tropical Storm Laura is now located over Puerto Rico this morning in the eastern Caribbean Sea and is still moving westward at 21 mph. Laura also looks ragged and has a poor inner structure much like Marco. The forecast calls for Laura to keep moving west to west-northwest through the next few days, but this may bring Laura over several islands including those with mountainous terrain such as the Dominican Republic with mountains nearly 11,000 feet tall and then directly over Cuba by Sunday and Monday. This could have a severe negative impact on Laura and is something that is not handled by the models very well.
If Laura survives these negatives it could reach the Gulf of Mexico early next week and would likely move west or northwest and could approach the Louisiana or perhaps even the Texas coastline by next Thursday or Friday, depending on the track and early indications that a more westward trend continues as some models are leaning toward prior to final landfall next week.
It is still too early to know for certain where either tropical storm will go and how strong they would be. There should be more clarity by Sunday, but it could take longer, especially with Laura dealing with so much land interaction over the Caribbean through this weekend. Laura will end up being the storm SW Louisiana likely has to deal with, and that means we have another 24 to 48 before it arrives versus the timing of Marco. Please don’t get too focused on any one particular computer model forecast as those will continue to change. It in much better to look at all the models as a whole and watch for trends.
Certainly don’t panic, but use your time now wisely and casually prepare for impacts from either a strong tropical storm or perhaps even a category one hurricane to affect Southwest Louisiana over the next 4 days, with landfall expected by Tuesday. Go over your hurricane preparedness plan, gather any needed items to get you through next week with the possibility of some power outages if the intensity of the storm increases more than is currently forecast prior to landfall. If you live in a coastal community, be thinking now about the possibility of evacuations if ordered, especially if you already know you live in a flood prone area that is susceptible to storm surge flooding.
It’s unlikely to become a major hurricane, but go ahead now and make preparations ahead of time, just in case things change. Remember we are still in a health pandemic, so don’t wait until the last minute to gather needed supplies. We have a long way to go in hurricane season, so if you don’t need them now, you’ll be prepared for the next storm! Continue to follow updates from KPLC as we keep up updated with the latest information on the tropics. And by all means, please follow the weather closely this weekend in case any changes occur.
-First Alert Weather Team