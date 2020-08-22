Officer-involved shooting in Lafayette

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Louisiana State Police is investigating a fatal shooting involving Lafayette police officers.
Trayford Pellerin, 31, of Lafayette, was shot and killed at a convenience store along NW Evangeline Thruway Friday night, according to information released by Trooper Derek Senegal.
State police are investigating the shooting at the request of the Lafayette Police Department, which is standard protocol.
Senegal said that Lafayette officers responded to a disturbance involving a person with a knife at a convenience store on NE Evangeline Thruway around 8 p.m. Friday. The officers encountered Pellerin in the parking lot and attempted to apprehend him, but he fled and a foot pursuit ensued.
Tasers used on Pellerin were ineffective, Senegal said.
When Pellerin, still armed with a knife, attempted to enter an occupied convenience store on NW Evangeline Thruway, officers shot him, Senegal said.
Pellerin was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead. No officers were injured.
