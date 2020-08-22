Motorcyclist dies following two-vehicle crash in Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A man has died following a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 385, according to Louisiana State Police Troop D.
Trooper Jesse LaGrange says troopers were called to Hwy 385 near W. Lincoln Road to investigate a fatal two-vehicle crash around 8:40 p.m. on Friday, August 21, 2020.
The crash resulted in the death of Draven Shumans, 25, of Mount Vernon, GA.
During trooper’s preliminary investigation they determined that Shumans was traveling south on Hwy 385 on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle. When Shumans approached the W. Lincoln Rd. intersection the driver of a Dodge Ram who was traveling north along the highway attempted to make a left turn onto the same road in front of Shumans.
Shumans struck the passenger side of the Dodge Ram and was taken to a local hospital where he later died of his injuries.
Shumans was wearing a helmet and the driver of the Dodge was wearing a seat belt. The driver of the Dodge was uninjured and provided a breath sample to authorities which showed they were not driving under the influence.
The crash is still under investigation.
Troopers remind motorists to always look and make sure they are clear to turn before pulling into traffic or turning at intersections.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.