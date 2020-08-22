McNeese to move classes online due to tropical storm threats

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - McNeese State University announced today that all instruction will be moved online next week due to tropical storms Marco and Laura.
The university says the decision was made out of precaution of the storms potential impact with Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana next week.
All class instruction will be delivered online August 24 through 28. The campus will remain open, and offices will open Monday at 7:30 a.m. as scheduled.
McNeese ask that students be prepared for a possible early closure on Monday and additional campus closures if the storms threaten the area.
