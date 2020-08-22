Lake Area residents protest in front of post office

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Members of Indivisible SWLA came together today to protest and call for the resignation of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.
The protest took place in front of the downtown post office from 11 a.m. to noon.
The local protest is just one of over 675 that took place nationwide today.
Protesters thanked USPS employees, and advocated for the re-installation of sorting machines and blue boxes. They also advocate for timely six-day mail delivery, not only for the upcoming elections , but also for the paychecks & prescriptions of veterans.
Protesters also urged congress to fund the USPS.
