FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A beautiful start to the weekend, all eyes focused on the Gulf

For the rest of this afternoon we can expect to see plenty of sunshine as well as a few clouds from time to time to help provide a little extra shade. As for rain chances we could see a few isolated storms popping up as the sea breeze works it’s way northward. Outdoor plans will be just fine as temperatures continue to slowly fall back through the middle 80′s and eventually into the lower 80′s. Overnight is shaping up to be pretty similar to what we saw for our Saturday morning with lows in the lower 70′s along and south of I-10 with a few upper 60′s for those inland. The nice weather continues into Sunday as we will be watching humidity values increasing, but overall we can expect another dry and warm afternoon ahead. A few more clouds are possible for our Sunday afternoon, but the sunshine we will see will help to warm us into the lower 90′s for the afternoon. Other than an isolated storm along the coastline, rain chances remain low.