FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A beautiful start to the weekend, all eyes focused on the Gulf

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - It’s been a wonderful start to the weekend as we are seeing plenty of sunshine and a few clouds for our Saturday. Temperatures have warmed as we are in the lower 90′s, we are still watching the tropics as we move over the next several days for potential impacts to Southwest Louisiana.
For the rest of this afternoon we can expect to see plenty of sunshine as well as a few clouds from time to time to help provide a little extra shade. As for rain chances we could see a few isolated storms popping up as the sea breeze works it’s way northward. Outdoor plans will be just fine as temperatures continue to slowly fall back through the middle 80′s and eventually into the lower 80′s. Overnight is shaping up to be pretty similar to what we saw for our Saturday morning with lows in the lower 70′s along and south of I-10 with a few upper 60′s for those inland. The nice weather continues into Sunday as we will be watching humidity values increasing, but overall we can expect another dry and warm afternoon ahead. A few more clouds are possible for our Sunday afternoon, but the sunshine we will see will help to warm us into the lower 90′s for the afternoon. Other than an isolated storm along the coastline, rain chances remain low.
As we move into next week, that is when things get a little tricky as we are watching two Tropical Storms making their way into the Gulf. The exact track of these storms will dictate what impacts we could have hear in Southwest Louisiana. For now, we can expect scattered thunderstorms possible each day as models continue to indicate rain being brought in from both systems. However, if they track a little farther to the east then we will see less rain. Highs throughout the week will be in the upper 80′s to near 90, but that will all depend on where the storms move and how much cloud cover and rain we see here.
Marco looks to be the system that we will have to watch first as it makes it way into the region and would be something to watch at the beginning of the week, but heading into the middle portion all eyes would turn to Laura. I want to stress that there are a lot of moving parts to the storms and nothing is set in stone as we are likely to see changes through the rest of the weekend. The 7Stormteam is continuing to track the latest and provide the most accurate information. For now, continue to review the Hurricane Plan in place and tie up loose ends that may be outside. You can receive the latest information by visiting the Hurricane Page of the KPLC website, or by clicking the link below.
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
