Brewers call up Lake Charles native Jace Peterson from alternate training site

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Milwaukee Brewers designated utility man Brock Holt for assignment and have selected the contract of Lake Charles native Jace Peterson to join the active 28-man MLB roster.
The former McNeese Cowboy and Hamilton Christian Warrior was one of the 45 players at Brewers summer camp. As a non-roster invitee Peterson signed as an insurance policy in case the team did suffer a rash of injuries and required a veteran presence.
The veteran utility man will give the Brewers a much needed boost of depth on their roster. Peterson has been featured in a Major League game at every position except catcher.
Throughout his six seasons in the majors, Peterson owns a .228/.314/.330 slash line in over 1,600 plate appearances. Last season Peterson hit .220 with two home runs and 11 RBIs for the Baltimore Orioles in 2019.
