Bengals head coach talks about Joe Burrow’s adjustment and adaptation abilities

CINCINNATI (WAFB) - Former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow continues to work on getting better to try to help get the Cincinnati Bengals out of the basement of the NFL.
The Bengals played their first scrimmage earlier in the week.
Head coach Zac Taylor gave his thoughts on Burrow’s ability to adjust quickly and adapt to his surroundings.
“He’s been through this before; he transferred in the summer months and had to get ready in a premier conference,” said Taylor. “It doesn’t surprise you because you know his history. He’s done the things we pictured he would do but he’s done a good job leading the group right now.”
The Bengals start their season at home against the Los Angeles Chargers on September 13.
The last time the Saints played the Bengals was 2018. So, the next time they’ll face them will be 2022 when Burrow will be a third-year player in the league.
