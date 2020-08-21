SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 20, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 20, 2020.
Johnathon Davone Dixon, 21, Lake Charles: Probation violation; direct contempt of court.
Jarvis Chadwick Andrews, 35, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; burglary; probation violation.
Jhacoreyan Donta Lewis, 20, Lake Charles: Theft of a firearm; theft under $1,000.
Brandon Lee Comer, 35, Lake Charles: Burglary; theft under $5,000; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime.
Walter Jmural Houston, 34, Lake Charles: Failure to register as a sex offender (2 charges).
Todd Ryan Ashworth, 31, DeQuincy: Domestic abuse; child endangerment; property damage under $1,000; probation detainer.
Arthelus Paul Trout, 52, Sulphur: Home invasion; aggravated property damage.
Charles Joseph Doyle Sr., 44, Sulphur: Contempt of court; home invasion; aggravated property damage.
Chester Wayne Johnson, 36, Westlake: Theft under $1,000 with two or more previous convictions; armed robbery; possession of a firearm by a felon; careless operation.
Ambra Gayle Davis, 40, Kinder: Theft of $25,000 or more; theft under $1,000; unauthorized entry of a place of business.
Ryan James Marcantel, 28, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.
Michael St Germain, 59, Jasper, TX: Home invasion; aggravated property damage.
Jordan Keith Lavigne, 34, Lake Charles: Aggravated second-degree battery.
Timothy E. Alred, 32, Pelahatchie, MS: Parole violation.
Justin Michael Atchison, 41, Lake Arthur: Instate detainer.
Jameillia Evon Jackson, 42, Lake Charles: First offense possession of synthetic marijuana; obscenity; sexual acts in public; crimes against nature.
Pauldon Leon Topps, 47, Lake Charles: Obscenity; sexual acts in public; crimes against nature.
Michael Wayne Simpson, 35, Westlake: Home invasion.
Jacob Beau Lafleur, 18, Lake Charles: Burglary; property damage under $50,000; theft of a motor vehicle worth under $5,000.
Johnathon Lee Willis, 26, Sulphur: Burglary; property damage under $50,000.
Jason Scott Hutchinson, 36, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery.
Anthony Louis Rawls, 39, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer (2 charges).
Keevon Reese Bell, 28, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.
Matthew Daniel Walker, 27, Shreveport: Parole detainer.
