Saints continue padded practices on Airline Drive

As for the quarterbacks: Brees went 6/9 during one-on-ones. His best pass was a go route to Austin Carr, who beat Keith Washington. Another good 1-on-1 session for Jameis Winston. He was 6/8 with nice passes to Deonte Harris and Michael Thomas. Taysom Hill left practice, and didn’t participate in 1-on-1′s. But did return during team drills where he got the fewest reps of any quarterback.