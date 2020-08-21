Ochsner CHRISTUS Health Centers offering free COVID-19 test in August

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Ochsner CHRISTUS Health announced additional free COVID-19 testing in the Lake Area for the month of August.
Testing is open to all Louisiana residents, ages 2 and up. Doctor’s orders are not required, but those going for testing are required to bring a picture ID and insurance card, if applicable. There are no out-of-pocket costs for those seeking a test, and no one will be turned away based on their insurance status, according to Ochsner.
The goal is to provide test results via the MyChart patient portal. Those who test positive can participate in Ochsner’s 14-day symptom tracker program designed for COVID-19 patients who do not require hospital care. Participants receive daily text messages to monitor symptoms, and they can be connected to a 24/7 nurse on-call line for additional support, according to Ochsner.
Testing is available at the listed sites and times, or until all 100 test kits have been utilized for the day.
· Friday, August 28, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at CHRISTUS Senior Activity Center, 4200 Nelson Rd., Building 1891
· Sunday, August 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. at CHRISTUS Senior Activity Center, 4200 Nelson Rd., Building 1891
For more information, visit ochsner.org/testing.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.