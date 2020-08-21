Lack of adequate internet access prove problem in virtual learning

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -Some parishes across Southwest Louisiana have nearly completed their first week of school, with many students choosing to go virtual due to the pandemic.
In a new study released by the Louisiana board of elementary and secondary education, one in four students do not have internet and nearly half don’t have high-speed internet needed for virtual learning. A fact, superintendent Kirk Credeur for the Jefferson Davis School Board agrees with.
“These are not just a lot of letters and things going on in these programs,” Credeur said “They have film clips and explanations and things that are taped. They eat up quite a bit of bandwidth.”
The parish offers two virtual options. Around 1,000 of the 6,000 students in the parish have opted to go completely virtual.
“If you’re going to choose to go totally virtual, and that’s a personal choice that your family has made, there’s some responsibility level of the parent to be able to have everything they need to successfully do that,” Credeur said.
But those opting to go to school in-person, grades six through twelve also have alternating virtual days. For not, Credeur explained, they’ve been using alternative options to combat those accessibility issues.
“We do understand that not everybody has that [strong internet connectivity],” Credeur said. “We are also developing what we call our traditional packets of information that we are sending home with students or parents can pick up so they can continue that work while they are at home.”
The school board does have a plan in place to get stronger internet connectivity.
“We’ve ordered cradle points that we’re going to strategically put throughout our towns,” Credeur said. “We’re also going to, just like some of our other parishes put some of that internet connectivity on our spare buses.”
Credeur predicts the cradle points and buses to be deployed within the next month.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.