FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A nice weekend is ahead, all eyes remain in the Gulf into next week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Another nice afternoon as we have seen pleasant temperatures as well as a few clouds around to help provide a little extra shade. Humidity values are still low as we are seeing a northerly wind continuing, but we will be tracking a change as we move through the weekend.
Temperatures have climbed back into the upper 80′s and lower 90′s this afternoon as we have seen lots of sunshine around as well as a few clouds from time to time. Overall our rain chances continue to remain low, but we are tracking a few storms popping up along the coastline this afternoon. If you have any outdoor plans this evening they will be good to go as temperatures will slowly fall back into the middle 80′s. We can expect a mostly clear overnight as there will be a few clouds from time to time, but overall a nice night ahead. Temperatures to start out our Saturday will be a little warmer than the past couple of evenings as we see a few clouds around to help keep temperatures in the lower 70′s along the I-10 corridor, but a few upper 60′s definitely possible for inland areas. For our Saturday though another nice afternoon with plenty of sunshine and some clouds, there also could be a few showers and storms popping up as well as we see a return in the sea breeze.
Into the second half of the weekend we can expect more of the same with a few isolated storms and afternoon highs back into the upper 80′s and lower 90′s. If you have any plans to be outside this weekend, all of those plans are looking just fine as we aren’t expecting to see a lot of widespread rain. As always you can check the First Alert Weather App for the latest look at radar. Into next week that is when we see a return of more widespread rain and all eyes will be turning to the Gulf with the Tropical Systems.
A closer look at the tropics show that we still have Tropical Depression Fourteen, which is looking unorganized at the time, but is still forecast to become a storm as we head over the next day or so. Also there is Tropical Storm Laura that we are tracking as it moves off to the west. As of now both of these storms bear watching as they both could impact portions of the Gulf as we move into next week. As of now the exact impacts to Southwest Louisiana are still unknown and we will get a better idea as we move into the weekend. For now, continue to watch KPLC on air and online as we move into the weekend as we will be providing the latest updates. Otherwise, have a great weekend!
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
