FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A nice weekend is ahead, all eyes remain in the Gulf into next week

Temperatures have climbed back into the upper 80′s and lower 90′s this afternoon as we have seen lots of sunshine around as well as a few clouds from time to time. Overall our rain chances continue to remain low, but we are tracking a few storms popping up along the coastline this afternoon. If you have any outdoor plans this evening they will be good to go as temperatures will slowly fall back into the middle 80′s. We can expect a mostly clear overnight as there will be a few clouds from time to time, but overall a nice night ahead. Temperatures to start out our Saturday will be a little warmer than the past couple of evenings as we see a few clouds around to help keep temperatures in the lower 70′s along the I-10 corridor, but a few upper 60′s definitely possible for inland areas. For our Saturday though another nice afternoon with plenty of sunshine and some clouds, there also could be a few showers and storms popping up as well as we see a return in the sea breeze.