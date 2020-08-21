FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A nice weekend ahead as we closely watch the Gulf for impacts next week

In summary, while there are two storms moving toward the Gulf, only one of those two will impact Southwest Louisiana, with impacts from the storm farther west possible as early as Monday evening with landfall likely on Tuesday as either a strong tropical storm or minimal category one hurricane. The exact point of landfall that is forecast is likely to continue to shift as the storms center reorganizes over the Gulf this weekend. It’s unlikely to become a major hurricane, but go ahead now and make preparations ahead of time, just in case things change. Remember we are still in a health pandemic, so don’t wait until the last minute to gather needed supplies. We have a long way to go in hurricane season, so if you don’t need them now, you’ll be prepared for the next storm! Continue to follow updates from KPLC as we keep up updated with the latest information on the tropics.