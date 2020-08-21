FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A nice weekend ahead as we closely watch the Gulf for impacts next week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - In the short term, our weather continues to remain on the quiet side with another fantastic day ahead for Southwest Louisiana as humid values remain low and plenty of sunshine returns to end the workweek. Temperatures this afternoon rise back into the 90s but without the heat index. This evening should again be a nice quiet one as well with temperatures dropping through the 80s and into the 70s overnight. Not quite as many locations see those upper 60s Saturday morning, but it still won’t be that bad.
Through the upcoming weekend, the weather continues to cooperate, so use this time to tidy up any loose objects around your home, make any necessary preparations to get ready for continues to go downhill early next week. Highs will top out in the 90s with only a slight chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm, mainly during the afternoon, both Saturday and Sunday. It will begin to feel a little hotter though as humidity values creep up higher this weekend as well.
With Tropical Depression 14 emerging into the Gulf of Mexico over the weekend and likely being upgraded to tropical storm status further strengthening is possible with the National Hurricane Center now predicting it to become a category 1 hurricane prior to landfall either over the SE Texas or South Louisiana coastline by Tuesday. Expect there to be further changes to the track and intensity once the system emerges into the Gulf as confidence remains low at this time due to many variables that could affect its final landfall point.
One of those variables with Tropical Depression 13 which is also scheduled to arrive in the Gulf by Tuesday and could interact with the storm, especially the intensity, as two storms in close enough proximity could impede development of both. At this time, neither system is expected to become a major hurricane and the other system is not likely to affect Southwest Louisiana as it makes landfall far enough east. However, it is likely that one storm does become the dominant one and current thinking is that it could be the one farthest west that will impact our area next week.
Certainly don’t panic, but use your time now wisely and casually prepare for impacts from either a strong tropical storm or perhaps even a category one hurricane to affect Southwest Louisiana over the next 4 days, with landfall expected by Tuesday. Go over your hurricane preparedness plan, gather any needed items to get you through next week with the possibility of some power outages if the intensity of the storm increases more than is currently forecast prior to landfall. If you live in a coastal community, be thinking now about the possibility of evacuations if ordered, especially if you already know you live in a flood prone area that is susceptible to storm surge flooding.
In summary, while there are two storms moving toward the Gulf, only one of those two will impact Southwest Louisiana, with impacts from the storm farther west possible as early as Monday evening with landfall likely on Tuesday as either a strong tropical storm or minimal category one hurricane. The exact point of landfall that is forecast is likely to continue to shift as the storms center reorganizes over the Gulf this weekend. It’s unlikely to become a major hurricane, but go ahead now and make preparations ahead of time, just in case things change. Remember we are still in a health pandemic, so don’t wait until the last minute to gather needed supplies. We have a long way to go in hurricane season, so if you don’t need them now, you’ll be prepared for the next storm! Continue to follow updates from KPLC as we keep up updated with the latest information on the tropics.
