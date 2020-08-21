DOTD issues bridge and ferry rules in Cameron Parish

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has issued bridge and ferry rules for Cameron Parish in preparation for possible tropical weather next week.
Should there be tropical storm force winds - sustained winds of 35 mph - the following rules would go in effect:
Cameron (Hwy 27/82)
· Cameron ferry service would be suspended.
· The ferry would be relocated.
Grand Chenier Bridges (Hwy 82)
· Mermentau River Bridge would close to marine traffic.
· Superior Bridge would close to marine traffic.
Big Lake (Hwy. 384)
· Black Bayou Bridge would close to marine traffic.
· Pontoon Bridge would close to vehicular traffic.
Hackberry (Hwy 27)
· Ellender Bridge would close to marine traffic.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.