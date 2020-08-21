Detroit Lions will not allow fans in stadium for Oct. 4 Saints game

DETROIT (WVUE) - The Detroit Lions will not allow fans into Ford Field for at least through its first two home games.
The New Orleans Saints play at Detroit on Oct. 4.
The team said Friday, Aug. 21 the move is due to the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic as it continues to impact communities throughout the U.S. and Michigan.
The Lions other home game is against the Chicago Bears.
The Lions’ third home game is November 1, against the Indianapolis Colts. Whether fans can attend that or any other 2020 season games will continue to be evaluated while working diligently with healthcare officials at every level, as well as Governor Whitmer’s office.
“We have spent considerable time and resources implementing new game day protocols at Ford Field and are ready to host fans at Lions games once approved by state guidelines,” said Lions Team President Rod Wood. “The health and safety of our players, coaches and staff, has been a focal point for all facets of 2020 season planning as demonstrated by being one of the first teams to gain approval from the NFL and NFLPA for meeting training camp COVID-19 requirements. We have the utmost confidence that we can provide a safe and enjoyable experience for fans at our stadium.”
The team said it hopes to accommodate fans for the final six home games.
All other areas at Ford Field will be closed to fans during the first two home games, including parking lots and other Ford Field businesses such as Blitz and The Stadium Collection.
