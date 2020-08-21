Detroit Lions will not allow fans in stadium for Oct. 4 Saints game

“We have spent considerable time and resources implementing new game day protocols at Ford Field and are ready to host fans at Lions games once approved by state guidelines,” said Lions Team President Rod Wood. “The health and safety of our players, coaches and staff, has been a focal point for all facets of 2020 season planning as demonstrated by being one of the first teams to gain approval from the NFL and NFLPA for meeting training camp COVID-19 requirements. We have the utmost confidence that we can provide a safe and enjoyable experience for fans at our stadium.”