Coach Payton and the Saints focusing on possible hurricane threats

“It seems to come up every couple of years during training camp. Mickey (Loomis) and I will visit. Look at some of the logisitics, and pay attention to it closely. It’s happen to us before. Ironically the last time I can think during training camp were we scheduled to open at home against Tampa. We did play a home game against Tampa. We had to leave a week prior to that regular season and train in Indianapolis for the better part of 7-8 days, and fly back that weekend to open the regular season. It’s certainly unique. Hopefully those things can dissipate, and have a minimal effect on everyone,” said Sean Payton.