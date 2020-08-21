Cameron port director says residents shouldn’t get complacent about tropics

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - With two tropical systems eyeing the Gulf, a lifelong Cameron Parish resident is reminding all in Southwest Louisiana to be prepared for the worst and hope for the best.
Cameron Port Director Clair Marceaux not only is a Cameron Parish native, she’s also worked for Entergy and FEMA. Her experiences with past storms is why she always has a game plan during hurricane season.
Often when a storm looks to be approaching the coast, some longtime residents of Southwest Louisiana wave it off saying “it’s nothing compared to...” and name a historic storm. While that may be the case, Marceaux says no one should let their guard down.
“There is no time for complacency anytime there’s a tropical system entering the Gulf of Mexico. As I said, (storms) play by their own rules,” she said.
She says preparation will look different for every family, but it is key.
“My advice is prepare, prepare, prepare. I learned working for FEMA that with every dollar spent in preparation, we save seven to nine after the event.”
Of course, having a plan is not just about saving money but also saving lives.
