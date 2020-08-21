Calcasieu’s Connected Classrooms available to students Pre-K to 12th grade

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish School Board’s “Connected Classrooms,” is available to all students Pre-K through 12 for the upcoming school year.
The program provides students with certified CPSB online trained teachers, a high-quality curriculum, consistent daily schedules, and a structured learning environment, parish officials say.
Miranda Cole, a third-grade teacher at Prien Lake Elementary, says she got to experiment with virtual teaching over the summer.
“One of the things I’ve realized is teaching virtually is a little more challenging than teaching face-to-face, because one of your biggest challenges is keeping them interested at all, especially looking at someone through a computer screen.”
Cole says some students are already familiar with the program, but there will be a learning curve for many.
“One of our very first plans with the school is getting them familiar with this page, some of them have never seen it before in their lives, some have been a couple times,” Cole said. “We’re not really teaching content the first week. We’re teaching them, first of all, how to get logged in, if we can get them to find blackboard collaborate, where we can see each other so we can communicate. That’s gonna be our very first challenge.”
Cole says she’s trying to make the experience as inviting as possible to her students.
“Everything I do, I just want to make it, inviting. They’re staring at a random person through the screen. You’re trying to build rapport with your students on that first week, and it’s just kind of hard to do when you’re not face-to-face.”
Cole says blackboard collaborate also allows for safe video conferences between students and teachers.
She says there are multiple ways for students to stay engaged with one another, but she tries to keep everything safe and accessible through blackboard.
“We also do have another thing called discussion board, blackboard offers, where students can actually communicate, kind of like Facebook in the comment section.”
Cole says she’s also considering the idea of her students having virtual avatars, depending on what they can handle.
Courses in this program are web-based and will be accessed via Blackboard for students Pre-K through 8th grade while students in Grades 9-12 will have coursework in Odysseyware.
